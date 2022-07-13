Police search for identical twins following downtown Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for identical twins following a stabbing in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Bay Street and Front Street West at around 10:17 p.m. on Saturday.

Sometime before 9:25 p.m., two men approach a 20-year-old man and an altercation took place, according to police.

The 20-year-old was stabbed and the other two men fled, police said. The two suspects are described as identical twins.

Police said both were five-feet-ten-inches, with a thin build. They had curly black hair and both wore a white t-shirt and grey jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

1:57 TTC stabbing victim recalls harrowing incident TTC stabbing victim recalls harrowing incident – Apr 20, 2022