Male pedestrian in his 50s struck by vehicle, in life-threatening condition: Peel police

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., officials say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Steeles Avenue East was closed between Kennedy Road and Hartford Trail immediately following the incident.
