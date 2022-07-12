Menu

Traffic

Male pedestrian in his 50s struck by vehicle, in life-threatening condition: Peel police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 9:50 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., officials say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: 2 injured, 1 seriously, after Toronto crash

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Steeles Avenue East was closed between Kennedy Road and Hartford Trail immediately following the incident.

