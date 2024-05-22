Fatal crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

A Wednesday night crash on the Trans Canada Highway near 3rd Nations Road proved to be fatal, RCMP say.

“The driver of a westbound B.C. registered pickup truck collided with an eastbound semi-truck,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.”

0:37 RCMP investigate hit and run after man found dead on Trans-Canada Highway

The investigation at the scene revealed that witnesses saw the pickup truck cross the centre line and narrowly missed a passenger vehicle before side-swiping the side of the semi-truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Dash camera footage from the scene confirmed the fact that the pickup truck crossed the centre line and entered the oncoming lanes. No particulars on the driver of the pickup are being released at this time.