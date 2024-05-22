Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Fatal crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 5:15 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
A Wednesday night crash on the Trans Canada Highway near 3rd Nations Road proved to be fatal, RCMP say.

“The driver of a westbound B.C. registered pickup truck collided with an eastbound semi-truck,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.”

The investigation at the scene revealed that witnesses saw the pickup truck cross the centre line and narrowly missed a passenger vehicle before side-swiping the side of the semi-truck.

Dash camera footage from the scene confirmed the fact that the pickup truck crossed the centre line and entered the oncoming lanes. No particulars on the driver of the pickup are being released at this time.

