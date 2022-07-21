Menu

Crime

Toronto man, 22, charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 4:13 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Charges against a Toronto man that were laid after a woman was set on fire on a transit bus last month have been upgraded following the woman's death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Charges against a Toronto man that were laid after a woman was set on fire on a transit bus last month have been upgraded following the woman's death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A 22-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area.

According to police, electronic devices were seized during the search.

Officers said 22-year-old Jessy Burton from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police said Burton is scheduled to appear in court on Sept 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

