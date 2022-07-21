Toronto man, 22, charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 22-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area.

According to police, electronic devices were seized during the search.

Officers said 22-year-old Jessy Burton from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police said Burton is scheduled to appear in court on Sept 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

2:21 Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation Toronto Police involved in New Zealand led online child sexual abuse investigation – Mar 2, 2022