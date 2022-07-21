Sun Youth is finding creative ways to introduce urban gardening to Montreal children

Send this page to someone via email

Sun Youth is finding new and creative ways to teach kids about the benefits of farming and sustainable living, all while fighting the cost of inflation.

Since 2014, the Sun Youth organization has been growing its own produce in massive urban gardens on the island of Montreal.

Its urban vegetable gardens provide the food bank with a large variety of fresh fruits and vegetables for all seasons. There are even edible flowers.

“It’s all about getting locally grown, nutritious food without pesticides to the food bank,” said Eric Kinglsey, Sun Youth emergency services director.

“One hundred per cent of everything we grow goes to the clients of the food bank.”

As part of Sun Youth’s day camp program, children can participate in a series of workshops to learn about the importance of urban gardening.

“(The kids) come to the garden every week and do workshops,” said Kingsley. “They get to talk to the animators about the importance of buying local, carbon reduction and introducing them where plants and vegetables come from.”

Kingsley added that it’s also about showing kids that a large urban garden is possible on the island.

The urban garden is part of the Université de Montréal’s ephemeral gardens project and is mostly made possible by volunteers.