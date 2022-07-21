Regina man charged with sexual assault, administering noxious substance

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old Regina man faces a sexual assault charge after a 29-year-old woman told police that she suspected a man had tampered with her drink.

According to a police release, the man and the woman met for drinks at his residence on June 11. Later, the woman said she suspected the man had tampered with her drink.

Jason Scott Kotyk, 50, of Regina, is charged with administering a noxious substance with intent; overcoming resistance by drug administering; and sexual assault.

Kotyk made his first appearance in Provincial Court on July 14.

