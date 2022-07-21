Menu

Crime

Regina man charged with sexual assault, administering noxious substance

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 12:12 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
A 50-year-old Regina man is facing charges such after a 29-year-old woman reported to police that she suspected her drink was tampered with. File / Global News

A 50-year-old Regina man faces a sexual assault charge after a 29-year-old woman told police that she suspected a man had tampered with her drink.

Read more: Woman raises awareness on drink-tampering after getting drugged at Halifax club

According to a police release, the man and the woman met for drinks at his residence on June 11. Later, the woman said she suspected the man had tampered with her drink.

Jason Scott Kotyk, 50, of Regina, is charged with administering a noxious substance with intent; overcoming resistance by drug administering; and sexual assault.

Read more: Moncton woman speaks out following alleged drink tampering

Kotyk made his first appearance in Provincial Court on July 14.

Click to play video: '‘Never under estimate anybody’: N.S. woman shares story of suspected drink tampering' ‘Never under estimate anybody’: N.S. woman shares story of suspected drink tampering
‘Never under estimate anybody’: N.S. woman shares story of suspected drink tampering – Jan 23, 2020
Saskatchewan News tagSexual Assault tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagPolice investigation tagNoxious Substance tagdrink tampering tag

