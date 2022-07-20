5-year-old girl critically injured in Vancouver crash after car mounts curb

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old girl has been critically injured in an accident in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver Wednesday.

Vancouver police said the girl was standing with her father and siblings waiting to cross the road at Cornwall Avenue and Arbutus Street when two vehicles collided in the intersection. The crash caused the vehicles to mount the sidewalk and strike the girl.

It appears one of the vehicles was making a left turn at the time, police said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital and all drivers stayed behind, police added.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

More to come…