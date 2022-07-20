Golf Canada building new ‘home for Canadian golf’ at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Golf Canada is moving to Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont., to build a new home for Canadian golf.

The project will see golf’s national federation relocate its corporate base of operations to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, along with the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum.

The project will also feature the national headquarters for First Tee — Canada, a youth development program, which will include a publicly accessible putting green and indoor training centre. Golf Ontario and the Club Management Association of Canada plan to also relocate their corporate headquarters to Caledon.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is a 54-hole golf facility which is currently undergoing a significant privately funded expansion and commercial development that includes the construction of new clubhouse and conference facilities, plus improvements to the practice facility, with accommodations and hosting facilities on-site.

Story continues below advertisement

Phase 1 of the Home for Canadian Golf project will include the corporate headquarters, a renovation of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, and a 30,000-square foot putting green that will break ground in 2023. The expected completion is 2025. The cost for Phase 1 is estimated at $20 million, and the financial funding model will be led by Golf Canada with a donation from Osprey Valley.

Phase 2 of the development is expected to cost $10 million and will only proceed upon successful fundraising campaigns supported by the Golf Canada Foundation and private donors as well as through naming rights, contributions from industry partners, and government support.

The Town of Caledon has already extended its support towards becoming a hub community for Canadian golf with a recommendation to the Regional Municipality of Peel to approve a $2.5-million investment towards executing the project.

1:36 Autism Okanagan starts up golf program Autism Okanagan starts up golf program