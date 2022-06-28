Elk Ridge ‘Sunday Shootout’ saves the day and the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t get the memo, as too much rain over several days leading up to the Elk Ridge Open meant that for the second straight year, the first official edition of the Elk Ridge open was bumped.

Last year, due to pandemic restrictions, it was only three rounds, and this year it was cancelled due to too much rain and unplayable conditions deemed by PGA Tour Canada.

Yet that wasn’t the end of things for the more than 100 players who made the trip to the golf resort just outside Prince Albert National Park.

The ownership group at Elk Ridge Resort raised $40,000 for a one-day tournament, called Sunday Shoot Out, to put some money in the pockets of the players, who already spent a lot to be there.

“Being innovative and adaptive is pretty cool, on our ownership’s part,” said Ryan Danberg, managing partner of Elk Ridge. “I’m trying to not get emotional, but it was a great day. Pretty cool out there, to see.”

These players have had other tournaments rained out and the message is usually, that is unfortunate, but good luck at the next tour stop.

But not in Saskatchewan. And the players were very thankful, including the ones from Saskatchewan, who were also proud.

“That is kind of what we are about in Saskatchewan,” added Kade Johnson from Yorkton, who played in the Sunday Shootout.

“Everyone is kind of hospitable for each other and everyone wants to come here and show off the province and show everyone a good time. What they were able to do. Not just with the Sunday Shootout, but with the whole week.”

“Unbelievable, that we had a lot of fans out here watching,” said PGA Tour Canada player Henry Lee.

“Spectating, watching and volunteering. Can’t be more thankful for the ownership for this opportunity to have fun, but at the same time play for something.”

One player from Austin, Texas, was especially grateful after shooting a 62 and walking away with a check for $7,200.

“This is going to help me a lot,” said PGA Tour Canada player Cooper Dossey. “Expenses are tough. And just to be able to cover this week and next week, it means a lot for sure.”

There is no word yet on when the first edition of the tournament will be played in the third year, in 2023.