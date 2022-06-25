PGA Tour Canada cancels Elk Ridge Open due to recent heavy rain

The 2022 Elk Ridge Open golf tournament has been cancelled because PGA TOUR Canada felt that course conditions weren’t up to their standard due to recent heavy rain.

The ownership group has decided to have their own one day tournament on Sunday.

They are putting in $40,000 of their own money to make it a one-day tournaments and help offset the costs for the young players who otherwise would’ve left with no money and would have only spent a lot to travel to a tournament that never happened.

When PGA TOUR Canada Tournament Director Matt Delaney and his staff began the setup process of Elk Ridge Resort in advance of the Elk Ridge Open, the one thing that stood out was how much rain had fallen on the golf course in the previous week.

Even before the tournament began, Delaney made the decision that players would be allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we began the Elk Ridge Open, the golf course was borderline, again, because of all the rain this part of the province has received,” Delaney explained. “But it was good enough to play. It’s not good enough now.”

Saturday afternoon, the Tour announced the cancellation of the 2022 Elk Ridge Open. It was to be the third tournament of PGA TOUR Canada’s Fortinet Cup season. The tournament will not be rescheduled.

Even though 78 of the 156 players in the field were able to finish their first rounds Thursday, play was not without interruption as two dangerous weather situations forced delays that ultimately caused the suspension of the first round. Thursday night, more rain began falling, and it didn’t let up.

In consultation with tournament organizers and sponsors, PGA TOUR Canada officials and staffers at PGA TOUR headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the Tour made the decision to call it off.