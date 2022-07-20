Local United Way announces 13 charities receiving Community Action Grants in Guelph area

Send this page to someone via email

Several local organizations are getting a share of grants from the United Way.

The Guelph Wellington Dufferin chapter announced that 13 charities will share $100,000 in funding from their new Community Action Grants.

Executive director Glenna Banda said the funding was established as there was an opportunity to act on emerging and emergency needs, and create more flexible funding opportunities for community organizations.

“A lot of our funding is longer-term,” Banda said.

“But there was some feedback they got from the community. There were some urgent and pressing needs so we’ve launched this new stream of funding that is more responsive and flexible for our community.”

The 13 organizations receiving the Community Action Grants are:

The Seed – funding to assist with the lease of a refrigerated, dock height truck that will allow for increased access and distribution of food for food insecure community members

Shelldale Family Gateway – funding to support The Community Table, which provides needed items (fresh fruit and pantry items, personal hygiene and clothing) for the Onward Willow Community, free of charge

Child Witness Centre – funding to support Monet, a facility dog to support the mental health of young victims and witnesses of crime, especially through the criminal court process

Guelph Public Library – funding to purchase additional loanable Wi-Fi hotspots, to reduce the digital divide in our community

Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy – to support harm reduction supplies throughout Wellington County

Action Read Community Literacy Centre

Centre Wellington Food Bank

Church of the Apostles – Helper Bees

Fanjoy Cooking Up Change

Guelph Black Heritage Society

Learning Disabilities Association of Wellington County

PIN – The People and Information Network

Rainbow Programmes for Children

Banda said the 13 organizations were chosen to help achieve the United Way’s goals, which are supporting children and youth, promoting inclusion, and helping those living in poverty.

“We work with a volunteer committee that has a good understanding of the needs of the community, and determine which ones will have the greatest impact,” she said.

Colleen Murdoch, director of community engagement and impact, said in a statement that Community Action Grants give the organization another opportunity to work with community partners to ensure everyone has an opportunity to thrive.