Canada

Guelph area United Way 2021 campaign raises $2.7 million

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 1:54 pm
The Guelph branch of the United Way says it has raised $2.7 million in its 2021 fundraising campaign. View image in full screen
The Guelph branch of the United Way says it has raised $2.7 million in its 2021 fundraising campaign. Supplied

The United Way branch in Guelph, Ont., is celebrating after raising more than $2.7 million as part of its 2021 annual fundraising campaign.

“When we kicked off this campaign in the fall, we knew that as a society and a community we could not return to the pre-pandemic ‘normal’ when it comes to social issues. We could not simply ‘recover’ — we needed a radical recovery,” 2021 campaign chair Patricia Tersigni said in a news release.

“What we have accomplished this year is due to hours of hard work by hundreds of volunteers and staff and the generosity of an entire community and gets us that much closer to that goal.”

Farm Boy announces opening date of first Guelph location

All the funds raised will support a local network of various agencies and social service programs.

More than 200 workplaces took part in the campaign, the United Way said.

Several businesses and organizations were recognized for their efforts including the University of Guelph, Linamar, the Co-operators, Kirtida Kitchen and the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

“We are so incredibly grateful to the community — our donors and our workplaces — and (are) excited to celebrate the efforts of everyone who helped us achieve what we were able to this year,” said local United Way executive director Glenna Banda.

The United Way said in its news release that the impact of the pandemic on non-profits has been “tremendous,” creating an intense stress that still continues.

U.S. infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup

The organization also noted that it has not been immune to the difficulties individuals and businesses have faced during the COVID-19 crisis, saying there has been a downward trend in revenue that could impact the partners and services they fund.

“We know things will get better. These past two years have shown our resilience, our creativity and our commitment to working with our community partners to make changes for the better,” Banda said.

