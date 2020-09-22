Guelph United Way kicks off 2020 fundraising campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

It wasn’t the flashy launch many are accustomed to thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the United Way in Guelph launched its 2020 fundraising campaign on Tuesday.

The kick-off event was streamed online from The Seed warehouse and highlighted the ongoing social issues that the novel coronavirus has brought about.

“The past six months have stretched our social services sector to its limits,” 2020 campaign chair Jeff DeRuyter said.

“Unignorable issues that our community faced before — food insecurity, homelessness, and mental health — have been exacerbated by COVID-19.” Tweet This

Seniors, children and low-income families have needed additional supports but some have sought out support for the first time, DeRuyter said.

He added that despite the challenges, the community has responded.

“Frontline agencies have worked overtime to ensure services are there and doors remain open — thanks in part to the United Way,” DeRuyter said. “We are very grateful to the individuals and businesses who have continued to support United Way and look forward to continuing that positive momentum heading into this year’s campaign.”

The United Way said it has invested over $1.5 million in emergency funding locally since April to support social services. That’s on top of the $2.5 million in annual funding for 50 local organizations.

But organizers urged that this effort cannot slow down. The Ontario Non-Profit Network estimates one in five non-profits across the province will close in the next six months.

“It’s going to take commitment. Our neighbours need us this year more than ever,” United Way Executive Director Glenna Banda said. “No other organization in our community can do what the United Way does for social service programs.”

Unlike previous campaigns, this one did not set a fundraising goal and a United Way spokesperson said it was out of respect for the workplaces that support the organization.

“We didn’t want to put pressure or strain on anyone,” Colleen Murdoch said.

“We know it’s a different time right now. Clearly, now more than ever the support is needed and we are hopeful that the community will generously show up to support the campaign once again, however they can.”

More information about how to donate can be found on the United Way’s website.