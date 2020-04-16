Guelph-based Sleeman Breweries gives $35,000 to United Way for coronavirus fight

Send this page to someone via email

The United Way says it has received $35,000 from Guelph-based Sleeman Breweries to assist with the COVID-19 relief efforts.

The funding will be spread out across Canada in communities where Sleeman operates with the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin expected to receive $10,000.

“Now, more than ever is the time for us to band together to support one another,” Sleeman’s president and CEO Jesse Hanazawa said.

The Guelph-area United Way said the brewery is the first local business to support its community response fund which will see the money go to support local agencies assisting with most vulnerable populations, including seniors.

“We are extremely grateful to Sleeman for their support,” said United Ways’ director of communication, Colleen Murdoch.

Local not-for-profits and charities along with anyone wanting to make a donation to the local response fund can find more information on the United Way’s website.

Thank you! @sleemanbeer announced a $35,000 donation to @UWCCanada to support COVID-19 responses across Canada today! Funds will be used to support agencies and programs helping the most vulnerable during this time. Thanks for showing your #LocalLove https://t.co/tHdLE7OLk6 pic.twitter.com/m31N68U1ZG — United Way GWD (@UWGuelph) April 15, 2020