Officer hit by fleeing vehicle at Manitoba campground: RCMP

RCMP say an officer was hit by a fleeing vehicle during a traffic stop at a Manitoba campground over the weekend.
Police say the suspect was pulled over for not driving a registered vehicle at a campground on Highway 83, in Roblin, around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
They say the suspect had been outside his vehicle during the traffic stop, but he quickly jumped in the driver’s seat and sped backwards and fled when the officer told him his vehicle would need to be towed.
That’s when police say the officer was hit.
Investigators say the the officer was taken to hospital, treated, and released.
They say the suspect, a 31-year-old man from San Clara, Man., turned himself in to police on Sunday.
He is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, and failing to stop after an accident.
The suspect has been released by the courts with conditions.
