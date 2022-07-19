Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officer hit by fleeing vehicle at Manitoba campground: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 5:49 pm
Manitoba RCMP say an officer was hit by a fleeing vehicle during a traffic stop at a campground in Roblin over the weekend.
Manitoba RCMP say an officer was hit by a fleeing vehicle during a traffic stop at a campground in Roblin over the weekend. RCMP

RCMP say an officer was hit by a fleeing vehicle during a traffic stop at a Manitoba campground over the weekend.

Police say the suspect was pulled over for not driving a registered vehicle at a campground on Highway 83, in Roblin, around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: Winnipeg driver, 17, arrested in crash that killed RM of St. Andrews man

They say the suspect had been outside his vehicle during the traffic stop, but he quickly jumped in the driver’s seat and sped backwards and fled when the officer told him his vehicle would need to be towed.

That’s when police say the officer was hit.

Click to play video: 'Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2' Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2
Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2 – Jul 5, 2022

Investigators say the the officer was taken to hospital, treated, and released.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They say the suspect, a 31-year-old man from San Clara, Man., turned himself in to police on Sunday.

Read more: Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street

He is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, and failing to stop after an accident.

The suspect has been released by the courts with conditions.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba tagManitoba RCMP tagAssaulting an Officer tagRoblin RCMP tagManitoba campground tagSan Clara tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers