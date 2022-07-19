Winnipeg driver, 17, arrested in crash that killed RM of St. Andrews man

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage driver from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges after a crash in the rural municipality of St. Andrews Monday night that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Selkirk RCMP said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 230, and based on their investigation, a westbound SUV entered the intersection when it was unsafe to do so and crashed into a northbound pickup truck.

The truck rolled, killing one of its three passengers. The driver and two other occupants, all from St. Andrews, were taken to hospital with various injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 17, suffered minor injuries in the collision and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.