Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street

A pair of teenagers have been charged after a man was stabbed in a violent attempted robbery in Winnipeg’s West End Monday, police say.

The 51-year-old victim was walking in the 300 block of Arlington Street around 9:40 p.m. when police say a several suspects approached, stabbing and punching him while trying to rob him.

Investigators say the suspects ran off before police arrived.

Responding officers provided emergency medical care — including the use of a chest seal — before the man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say two suspects were arrested nearby and a knife was seized from one of them.

A 14-year-old boy from Winnipeg and a 16-year-old boy from West St. Paul are each facing a number of charges including robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two teenagers, 14 & 16, have been charged with robbery-related offences after officers responded to a stabbing of a 51-year-old male yesterday in the 300 block of Arlington Street. Media release: https://t.co/WEOF4lBOVA — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 19, 2022