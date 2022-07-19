Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 4:19 pm
A 51-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery attempt on Arlington Street Monday, police say. View image in full screen
A 51-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery attempt on Arlington Street Monday, police say. Global News / File

A pair of teenagers have been charged after a man was stabbed in a violent attempted robbery in Winnipeg’s West End Monday, police say.

The 51-year-old victim was walking in the 300 block of Arlington Street around 9:40 p.m. when police say a several suspects approached, stabbing and punching him while trying to rob him.

Read more: Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say

Investigators say the suspects ran off before police arrived.

Responding officers provided emergency medical care — including the use of a chest seal — before the man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Read more: Teen stabbed at grad bush party narrowly survives: Winnipeg police

Police say two suspects were arrested nearby and a knife was seized from one of them.

A 14-year-old boy from Winnipeg and a 16-year-old boy from West St. Paul are each facing a number of charges including robbery and assault with a weapon.

