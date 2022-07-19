Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of a fellow teen at a bush party in a remote area of Charleswood, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place in the early morning of July 9 near Wilkes Avenue and Community Row, and after an initial search of the area, responding police had to follow a gravel road for two kilometres before being flagged down by a group of teenagers, who said their friend was stabbed and was in a muddy, bushed area.

The victim, 18, was found a further kilometre away, with significant stab wounds. He was carried by police and paramedics on foot to a waiting ambulance on Community Row, then transported to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said at the time that if emergency responders hadn’t stabilized the victim with bandages and chest seals, the incident likely would have been a homicide.

Police said Tuesday the suspect has been released on an undertaking.

