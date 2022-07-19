Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man, 19, charged in stabbing at grad bush party, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 1:18 pm
WPS Const. Jay Murray said an annual bush party for recent graduates turned into a major crime scene, after a teen was stabbed in a remote area of Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood. View image in full screen
WPS Const. Jay Murray said an annual bush party for recent graduates turned into a major crime scene, after a teen was stabbed in a remote area of Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood. John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS (File)

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of a fellow teen at a bush party in a remote area of Charleswood, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place in the early morning of July 9 near Wilkes Avenue and Community Row, and after an initial search of the area, responding police had to follow a gravel road for two kilometres before being flagged down by a group of teenagers, who said their friend was stabbed and was in a muddy, bushed area.

Read more: Teen stabbed at grad bush party narrowly survives: Winnipeg police

The victim, 18, was found a further kilometre away, with significant stab wounds. He was carried by police and paramedics on foot to a waiting ambulance on Community Row, then transported to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said at the time that if emergency responders hadn’t stabilized the victim with bandages and chest seals, the incident likely would have been a homicide.

Police said Tuesday the suspect has been released on an undertaking.

