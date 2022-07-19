SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster to everyone 18+

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 2:34 pm
Starting Wednesday, Albertans 18 and older will be able to book an appointment for their second booster dose of an mRNA COVID vaccine, as long as it's been five months or longer since their first booster shot. . View image in full screen
Starting Wednesday, Albertans 18 and older will be able to book an appointment for their second booster dose of an mRNA COVID vaccine, as long as it's been five months or longer since their first booster shot.

Albertans 18 and older will soon be eligible for their second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

Starting Wednesday, Albertans 18 and older will be able to book an appointment for their second booster dose of an mRNA COVID vaccine, as long as it’s been five months or longer since their first booster shot.

Read more: 4th COVID-19 dose: What is the value of an additional booster?

This second booster is more beneficial to those at high risk of severe outcomes, according to Alberta Health.

“As we continue to live with COVID, vaccines remain critical to lowering your risk of severe outcomes and protecting our health-care system,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

“Albertans are encouraged to continue to get their first booster and to consider their unique circumstances when making choices about second booster.”

Recent data from the University of Calgary’s provincial wastewater tracking database shows that Calgary and Edmonton are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Trending Stories

Read more: Expert warns of another COVID-19 wave as Alberta’s wastewater data rises

The province said the Omicron BA.5 variant is the most common strain in Alberta right now. Alberta is expected to see periods of increased transmission of COVID-19 through the summer and into the fall and winter, according to the province. This will come alongside increased transmission of other respiratory diseases like influenza.

“We know that new variants of the COVID-19 virus will continue to emerge, and the best form of defence continues to be prevention,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a news release.

“I urge all Albertans who have not already done so to access their first booster dose to help lower their risk of infection and severe outcomes and to carefully consider their own risk factors when making choices about when to get a second booster of COVID-19 vaccine. ”

Alberta Health recommends waiting at least three months after a COVID-19 infection before getting a booster shot.

Appointments for booster doses can be booked online or by calling 811 starting Wednesday. Select pharmacies will also accept walk-ins, the province said.

The province also said people who received one dose of the Janssen vaccine at least two months ago are now also eligible for a booster dose. Due to limited supply, appointments can only be booked by calling 811.

