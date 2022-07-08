Expert warns of another COVID-19 wave as Alberta’s wastewater data rises

Send this page to someone via email

A health expert in Alberta is warning of another COVID-19 wave as provincial wastewater data suggests transmission is trending upward.

Data from the University of Calgary’s provincial wastewater database show that Calgary and Edmonton are seeing an uptick in cases.

As of July 4, 568 people are in hospital due to COVID-19. Of those, 21 are in the ICU.

However, officials say the number could be higher because of restrictions on who can get a PCR test through AHS.

Xiaoli Pang, a molecular virologist and a professor at the University of Alberta, said COVID-19 never disappeared and community transmission is still happening in Edmonton.

However, there is no significant spike in cases in Alberta even though there is an overall increase in community transmission.

“I cannot provide solid information that it’s going to spike… Maybe we’re going to have to look at the data in another two weeks,” Pang said.



“There are some modelling predictors that says the BA.5 sub-variant will cause the seventh wave, but it’s still too early to tell.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There are some modelling predictors that says the BA.5 sub-variant will cause the seventh wave, but it's still too early to tell."

The uptick in COVID-19 cases comes after the province lifted all COVID-19 public health restrictions on June 13, which included mandatory masking on public transit and mandatory isolation.

At the time, Health Minister Jason Copping said Albertans need to live with the virus and the government will continue to monitor the province’s COVID-19 situation.

It also comes as the Calgary Stampede officially kicked off on Friday, raising concerns about a superspreader event in the province. However, Premier Jason Kenney claimed there is no evidence that events like Stampede will cause another COVID-19 wave.

“Last summer we had no restrictions and there wasn’t a post-Stampede spike in cases. We didn’t see a significant spike in COVID-19 cases until the Delta wave in mid-August so the two were not connected,” Kenney said.

“We are like the rest of the world moving on with life. There are only 20 people in the ICU and I don’t think people should be sheltering home living with fear.”

But Pang said she is worried about a spike in cases due to the increase of outdoor events and activities.

“What I’m really worried about is the beautiful weather and the increase in outdoor events and activities, such as Stampede… But again I can’t provide solid information that cases will absolutely going up,” Pang said.