Police appealing for witnesses after collision at Whitby high school leaves 3 injured

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in a Whitby parking lot left three people injured.

Durham Regional Police said on July 10, at around 12:40 a.m., a vehicle collided on Sinclair Secondary School property.

Officers said an object was thrown at a vehicle, breaking the front windshield.

According to police, this caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash.

Police said the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Two passengers also suffered minor injuries.

Officers said investigators have determined that five other vehicles were pursuing the victim’s car through Brooklin and Whitby at around 12:30 a.m., that morning.

“The suspect vehicles chased the victim’s vehicle onto the high school property where one suspect exited and threw the object through the victim’s windshield,” police said in a news release.

Police said the vehicles involved in the chase were a silver Nissan Altima, a grey BMW sedan, a white SUV, a black sedan and a crossover vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.