Crime

Woman charged in random Yaletown stabbing that left 29-year-old dead

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 12:11 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD appeal for witnesses to Yaletown stabbing' VPD appeal for witnesses to Yaletown stabbing
WATCH: New information has been shared in a fatal stabbing in Yaletown July 11 as police appeal for witnesses.

A Vancouver woman has now been charged following a random fatal stabbing in Yaletown last week.

Vancouver police said 34-year-old Lindsay Scott was arrested following the week-long investigation into the death of Justin Mohrmann. The 29-year-old was stabbed while walking near Smithe and Homer streets on the morning of July 11.

Read more: Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver

“Investigators have found no evidence to suggest the victim and accused knew each other,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release. “We believe they were strangers.”

Click to play video: 'One person sent to hospital after morning stabbing in Yaletown' One person sent to hospital after morning stabbing in Yaletown
One person sent to hospital after morning stabbing in Yaletown – Jul 11, 2022

Scott has now been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police said she was arrested without incident near Main and Hastings streets Sunday night and remains in custody.

Vancouver police have also released a photo of Mohrmann in the hopes that someone will remember seeing him before the stabbing.

Justin Mohrmann View image in full screen
Justin Mohrmann was fatally stabbed in Yaletown on the morning of July 11, 2022. Vancouver police handout

Police are also investigating Scott’s movements prior to the stabbing. Anyone who believes they may have interacted with Scott the morning of July 11 is asked to call VPD homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.

It is the eighth homicide in the city this year.

