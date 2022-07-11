Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver

A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Vancouver on Monday morning.
The attack happened in Yaletown around 8:30 a.m., leading police to block Smithe Street between Homer and Mainland streets.
The 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but did not survive, police said in a news release.
It is the eighth homicide in the city this year.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested nearby, said police.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.
