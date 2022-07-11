Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 3:14 pm
Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing that took place in Yaletown around 8:30 a.m. on July 11, 2022, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating a stabbing that took place in Yaletown around 8:30 a.m. on July 11, 2022, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Sergio Magro/Global News

A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Vancouver on Monday morning.

The attack happened in Yaletown around 8:30 a.m., leading police to block Smithe Street between Homer and Mainland streets.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but did not survive, police said in a news release.

It is the eighth homicide in the city this year.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested nearby, said police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

