Woman arrested after man fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Vancouver on Monday morning.

The attack happened in Yaletown around 8:30 a.m., leading police to block Smithe Street between Homer and Mainland streets.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but did not survive, police said in a news release.

It is the eighth homicide in the city this year.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested nearby, said police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

Story continues below advertisement

1:18 Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes