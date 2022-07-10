Apartment fire in Vancouver’s West End displaces residents

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver firefighters were busy battling a blaze in a West End apartment building on Saturday evening.

Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire on Comox Street.

“Crews arrived and saw smoke on the third floor. Shortly after, flames burst through a window,” Dan Moberg said, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services’ assistant chief.

“Crews initiated a primary attack and, within a few minutes, crews had the fire knocked down.”

Vancouver Fire said the flames were contained to a suite on the third floor, which was fully involved in the fire.

The unit’s two residents received minor smoke inhalation injuries and have also been displaced.

Vancouver fire also said other residents of the apartment complex will likely be displaced as well due to damage throughout the building.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started, officials said.

