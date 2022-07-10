Menu

Fire

Apartment fire in Vancouver’s West End displaces residents

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 2:06 pm
Vancouver firefighters quickly doused a fire in a downtown apartment. View image in full screen
Vancouver firefighters quickly doused a fire in a downtown apartment. Global News

Vancouver firefighters were busy battling a blaze in a West End apartment building on Saturday evening.

Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire on Comox Street.

Read more: Cause of fire that destroyed Vancouver Value Village still unknown

“Crews arrived and saw smoke on the third floor. Shortly after, flames burst through a window,” Dan Moberg said, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services’ assistant chief.

“Crews initiated a primary attack and, within a few minutes, crews had the fire knocked down.”

Vancouver Fire said the flames were contained to a suite on the third floor, which was fully involved in the fire.

Read more: Lithium ion batteries the leading cause of Vancouver fire fatalities, firefighters warn

The unit’s two residents received minor smoke inhalation injuries and have also been displaced.

Vancouver fire also said other residents of the apartment complex will likely be displaced as well due to damage throughout the building.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started, officials said.

