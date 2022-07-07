Large fire displaces dozens in downtown Vancouver, church and hotel destroyed

Send this page to someone via email

More than 40 firefighters responded to a large fire that destroyed two buildings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, Wednesday night.

“Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming out of what appears to be an abandoned building or maybe under renovation,” Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said.

“Our crews did a fantastic job of stopping the fire from spreading to the neighbouring single-room occupancy hotel next door. Those people have been evacuated from that building.”

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said the Vancouver Street Church and Balmoral Hotel, located on Hastings and Main streets, were destroyed.

The fire is believed to have been started in an alleyway behind the buildings.

“We don’t know how it started but first indications lead us to believe it started in the back of the buildings,” Fry said.

The Vancouver Street Church was founded in 1993. It provided outreach services to community members.

“I was standing there watching this happen. I saw flames shooting up inside the church and distinct billows of smoke coming out,” said lead pastor Christina Dawson. “I couldn’t help but just scream and scream. I can’t believe this is happening. I’m having a nightmare.”

Eighty residents from the Maple Hotel have been relocated to temporary housing.

Officials said only one person was injured in the fire. A firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

