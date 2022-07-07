Trio of fires in Lindsay over Canada Day weekend suspected acts of arson: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a trio of fires they say are suspected acts of arson over the Canada Day long weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, the fires occurred late July 1 and into the morning hours of July 2.

The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. on July 1 after a suspicious fire was set in a breezeway between two homes on Cambridge Street South between Durham Street and George Street.

“The fire was put out by homeowners before it caused significant damage,” said Insp. Tom Hickey.

Then just after midnight July 2, police and Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire set in a houseboat stored on an industrial property on Mary Street West between Hamilton and James streets.

Hickey says while officials were at that fire, emergency crews were then called to extinguish a fully engulfed porta-potty in the area of Memorial Park on Lindsay Street South.

“Police believe all of the fires are linked and are seeking the assistance of any homeowner or business in the area who may have security/dash camera footage from that evening to contact them,” said Hickey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Joe Bell at 705-324-6307 ext. 539 or email jbell@klps.ca or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com.