Police seek to identify suspect wanted in connection with arson investigation in Whitby

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with an arson and mischief in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police said on Sunday June 5, officers received three separate calls for service where an unknown male suspect “caused damage to three separate homes and/or vehicles.”

Police said all of the addresses were in the Country Lane and Medland Avenue area.

Officers said “all three are in close proximity to one another,” and that “investigators believe the same male is responsible of all three incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“Police are urging the suspect to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” officers said in a news release.