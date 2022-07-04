Menu

Comments

Crime

Surrey Fire Rescue truck stolen while firefighters attend non-emergency call

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 8:48 pm
WATCH: Surrey firefighters had their truck stolen in the Guildford area Monday. While responding to a call, a suspect climbed in and drove off. RCMP tracked it down along Highway 1 and Clearbrook Road with the help of Abbotsford police. A viewer recorded this video of officers using less-lethal weapons to take him down and arrest him.

A dramatic end to an unusual vehicle theft in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday was all captured on video.

Abbotsford police officers surrounded a Surrey Fire Rescue truck that had been stolen late Monday morning while firefighters were attending a non-emergency call in the Guildford area.

The incident was captured on video by a member of the public.

Officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle and then someone gets out of the passenger side and runs.

Police can be heard firing but told Global News they were not shooting guns, but a less-lethal beanbag gun.

Officers were also able to disable the truck on Highway 1 at Clearbrook Road.

A suspect is in custody but no charges have been laid.

An investigation is also underway on how the person was able to get in and steal the truck.

