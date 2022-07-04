Surrey Fire Rescue truck stolen while firefighters attend non-emergency call

Send this page to someone via email

A dramatic end to an unusual vehicle theft in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday was all captured on video.

Abbotsford police officers surrounded a Surrey Fire Rescue truck that had been stolen late Monday morning while firefighters were attending a non-emergency call in the Guildford area.

The incident was captured on video by a member of the public.

Officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle and then someone gets out of the passenger side and runs.

Police can be heard firing but told Global News they were not shooting guns, but a less-lethal beanbag gun.

Officers were also able to disable the truck on Highway 1 at Clearbrook Road.

A suspect is in custody but no charges have been laid.

An investigation is also underway on how the person was able to get in and steal the truck.