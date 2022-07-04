Suspicious fire in downtown Calgary causes smoke damage in the ‘millions’

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary firefighters were busy Sunday evening after a fire broke out behind a building in the Beltline.

Around 8 p.m. fire crews were called to the 800 block of 10th Avenue Southwest, where crews were quick to put out the blaze.

The battalion chief told Global News the fire is considered suspicious and smoke damage along with exterior damage was estimated to be “in the millions.”

View image in full screen A Calgary firefighter sprays water on damaged material from a building fire on the 800 block of 10th Avenue Southwest on July 3, 2022. Global News

The chief also said there were reports of explosions being heard and he believes those came from items stored near the area where the fire broke out.

The Calgary Fire Department said no one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.

