Suspicious fire in downtown Calgary causes smoke damage in the ‘millions’

Calgary firefighters were busy Sunday evening after a fire broke out behind a building in the Beltline.
Around 8 p.m. fire crews were called to the 800 block of 10th Avenue Southwest, where crews were quick to put out the blaze.
The battalion chief told Global News the fire is considered suspicious and smoke damage along with exterior damage was estimated to be “in the millions.”
The chief also said there were reports of explosions being heard and he believes those came from items stored near the area where the fire broke out.
The Calgary Fire Department said no one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.
