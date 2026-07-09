Arsonist does $10M in damage, stops for a soft drink at Winnipeg Walmart: WPS

A fire set at a Walmart in south Winnipeg caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage and resulted in charges, including arson with disregard for human life.
Police said a suspect deliberately set fire to products in the bedding section of the St. Vital Centre Walmart at around 7 p.m. Monday. The flames grew quickly, resulting in thick, black smoke spreading through the store, prompting around 200 customers to evacuate, according to a Winnipeg police news release.
“While the fire spread, the suspect attended an attached fast-food restaurant, helped himself to a beverage from the soft drink machine, and sat down at one of the tables,” the release said.
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Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services responded to the call and ensured no other fires were set.
Property damage is estimated to be valued at more than $10 million, police said.
Ronald Marmito Amigo, 47, was arrested on Thursday, in the 300 block of Furby Street without incident.
Officers found, and confiscated, “a small amount” of methamphetamine and a lighter during the arrest, police said.
Amigo faces charges of arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material, among other offences.
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Amigo remains in police custody.
St. Vital Centre said the store will be closed until further notice.
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