Arsonist does $10M in damage, stops for a soft drink at Winnipeg Walmart: WPS

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A fire set at a Walmart in south Winnipeg caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage and resulted in charges, including arson with disregard for human life.

Police said a suspect deliberately set fire to products in the bedding section of the St. Vital Centre Walmart at around 7 p.m. Monday. The flames grew quickly, resulting in thick, black smoke spreading through the store, prompting around 200 customers to evacuate, according to a Winnipeg police news release.

“While the fire spread, the suspect attended an attached fast-food restaurant, helped himself to a beverage from the soft drink machine, and sat down at one of the tables,” the release said.

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Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services responded to the call and ensured no other fires were set.

Property damage is estimated to be valued at more than $10 million, police said.

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Ronald Marmito Amigo, 47, was arrested on Thursday, in the 300 block of Furby Street without incident.

Officers found, and confiscated, “a small amount” of methamphetamine and a lighter during the arrest, police said.

Amigo faces charges of arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material, among other offences.

Amigo remains in police custody.

St. Vital Centre said the store will be closed until further notice.