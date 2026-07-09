Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arsonist does $10M in damage, stops for a soft drink at Winnipeg Walmart: WPS

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 9, 2026 4:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Seven fires in just over 24 hours'
Seven fires in just over 24 hours
RELATED: Seven fires in just over 24 hours – May 4, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A fire set at a Walmart in south Winnipeg caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage and resulted in charges, including arson with disregard for human life.

Police said a suspect deliberately set fire to products in the bedding section of the St. Vital Centre Walmart at around 7 p.m. Monday. The flames grew quickly, resulting in thick, black smoke spreading through the store, prompting around 200 customers to evacuate, according to a Winnipeg police news release.

“While the fire spread, the suspect attended an attached fast-food restaurant, helped himself to a beverage from the soft drink machine, and sat down at one of the tables,” the release said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services responded to the call and ensured no other fires were set.

Property damage is estimated to be valued at more than $10 million, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ronald Marmito Amigo, 47, was arrested on Thursday, in the 300 block of Furby Street without incident.

Officers found, and confiscated, “a small amount” of methamphetamine and a lighter during the arrest, police said.

Amigo faces charges of arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material, among other offences.

Amigo remains in police custody.

St. Vital Centre said the store will be closed until further notice.

A sign posted inside St. Vital Centre informs customers that its Walmart is temporarily closed. View image in full screen
A sign posted inside St. Vital Centre informs customers that its Walmart is temporarily closed. Josh Arason / Global News

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices