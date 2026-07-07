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Fire

Fire at Winnipeg Walmart under investigation, St. Vital store remains closed

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 7, 2026 12:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New aerial ladder truck for WFPS'
New aerial ladder truck for WFPS
RELATED: New aerial ladder truck for WFPS – Feb 20, 2026
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A fire at a Winnipeg Walmart has been put out and an investigation is underway.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) arrived at the Walmart Supercentre at St. Vital Centre shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

“Crews found a fire inside the building that had been extinguished mostly by the building’s sprinkler system,” WFPS said in a news release. After confirming the flames were completely extinguished, firefighters ensured that there were no other fires in the store.

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No injuries were reported, and the fire is being investigated by Winnipeg police.

WFPS did not disclose the extent of the damage at the store, but said no estimate was immediately available.

The store remains closed “until further notice,” according to a social media post from St. Vital Centre.

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