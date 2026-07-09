Preschool-aged child in hospital with serious injuries, man faces assault charge

A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault after an incident that left a child in hospital.
Winnipeg police were contacted Monday after a preschool-aged child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
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Through an investigation, officers learned the child was being cared for by a man at a home in the 300 block of Thames Avenue when the injuries occurred, according to a police news release.
The man contacted emergency services and the child was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.
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On Tuesday, investigators returned to the home and arrested the man.
He now faces one charge of aggravated assault and remains in custody.
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