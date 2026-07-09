Preschool-aged child in hospital with serious injuries, man faces assault charge

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A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault after an incident that left a child in hospital.

Winnipeg police were contacted Monday after a preschool-aged child was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

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Through an investigation, officers learned the child was being cared for by a man at a home in the 300 block of Thames Avenue when the injuries occurred, according to a police news release.

The man contacted emergency services and the child was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators returned to the home and arrested the man.

He now faces one charge of aggravated assault and remains in custody.