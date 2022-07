Send this page to someone via email

As storms continue to move across the province, many Manitobans may be waking up in the dark Tuesday morning.

As of 7 a.m., Manitoba Hydro said it was dealing with more than 270 power outages across the southwestern part of the province, affecting over 12,000 customers.

We’re dealing with quite a few outages this morning, likely due to storm conditions. About 12,000 customers are out of power as of 7 am. If you’re out, make sure to let us know at https://t.co/KYMhIJtq7B #mboutage — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) July 19, 2022

There’s currently no word as to when power will be restored.