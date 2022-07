Send this page to someone via email

A section of east Winnipeg is without power Monday afternoon.

The area, which includes parts of St. Boniface and Transcona, affects almost 1,400 customers, Manitoba Hydro said, and is believed to have been caused by lightning Sunday.

#mboutage We're looking into an outage in St. Boniface affecting about 1,385 customers. Our initial estimated time for restoration is 2:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/6TCOZoD0ZF — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) July 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Among the residents and businesses reporting an outage is Kildonan Place Shopping Centre, which said in a tweet that it lost power around 12:25 p.m.

July 18, 12:25pm: The mall (and surrounding area) is currently experiencing a power outage. We will provide updates once we learn more. — Kildonan Place (@KildonanPlace) July 18, 2022

3:37 Manitoba Hydro on storm outages Manitoba Hydro on storm outages – Apr 14, 2022

Advertisement