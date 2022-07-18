Menu

Crime

2 Abbotsford police officers injured in early morning crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 12:55 pm
Two Abbotsford police officers were injured in a crash early Monday morning.
Two Abbotsford police officers were injured in a crash early Monday morning. Abbotsford police

Two Abbotsford police officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Monday morning following a crash that happened while they were en route to another call.

Police said officers were responding to a shots-fired call at 4:37 a.m. in the area of 34700 block of Townshipline Road when one patrol vehicle was involved in a crash in the 33600 block of George Ferguson Way, resulting in an impact with a concrete wall, police said.

Read more: Surrey man earns jail time, driving ban for high-speed chase that forced flight diversion

No other vehicles or people were hurt but the two officers were taken to the hospital.

George Ferguson Way between McCallum Road and Pauline Street was closed in both directions.

When other officers arrived at the initial call, they determined a home invasion had occurred at a marijuana grow operation.

Story continues below advertisement

No victims were found at the scene, police confirm.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have been a witness at either location is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

