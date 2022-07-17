27-year-old dead after shooting involving police in Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old male is dead following shooting involving police on Sunday morning, according to a press release by Saskatchewan RCMP.

An external, independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death has been requested by Saskatchewan RCMP and Moose Jaw Police Service.

Moose Jaw Police Service received a report at around 1:10 am on Sunday of a male in possession of a firearm and uttering threats.

Police located him in a car at the Superstore parking lot in Moose Jaw.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) and Regina Police Service Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team were contacted by Moose Jaw Police Service to assist with this unfolding incident.

As the officers on scene began speaking to the male suspect, he left the parking lot and drove out of the city eastbound on Highway number 1, according to the news release.

He then pulled over and stopped near Belle Plaine on Highway number 1.

According to the news release, Moose Jaw Police Service Crisis Negotiators continued to try and verbally de-escalate the situation.

The suspect pointed a firearm at the officers at around 7 a.m. according to the news release.

He allegedly did not comply with multiple police commands. The police response included firing shots and the man was injured.

Police officers with advanced medical training provided immediate medical assistance. The man died at the scene.

A firearm was located and seized by police at the scene, according to the press release.

All lanes of the #1 Highway near Belle Plaine have been re-opened as of 5 p.m. CST