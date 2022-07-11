Meth, cocaine and cash seized in Maple Creek, Sask. vehicle stop

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said they found 954 grams of methamphetamine, 337 grams of cocaine, cash and a small amount of cannabis on Wednesday after stopping a pickup truck west of Maple Creek on Highway 1.

The truck had an obstructed licence plate, and the two occupants were arrested.

Vasco Kalala, 33, and Emmany Kayembe, 25, both from Calgary, were each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

“Investigation determined these drugs originated in Calgary and were destined for the Regina area,” said Staff Sgt. Chad McLeod, a district commander with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS).

“CTSS and Roving Traffic Unit officers conduct patrols all over Saskatchewan. They are keeping our roads safe – but they’re often helping keep our communities safe too, because they are specially-trained to watch for signs of a travelling criminal.”

“This is a significant drug seizure. Meth is often sold on the street at the ‘point’ level, which is 0.1 grams. We’ve prevented more than 9,500 points, plus a significant amount of cocaine, from entering Regina – and potentially making its way to smaller communities.”

Both Kalala and Kayembe will appear in provincial court on Aug. 11.