Traffic

Ontario police reminding drivers to renew license plates

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario to eliminate licence plate stickers, renewal fees: Ford' Ontario to eliminate licence plate stickers, renewal fees: Ford
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that the province is eliminating licence plate renewal fees and scrapping the requirement for a license plate sticker. Ford said drivers who have renewed their license within the past two years will receive a refund – Feb 22, 2022

Police are reminding drivers to renew license plates when they expire. It’s become more of a concern since the Ontario government scrapped the stickers and fees associated with renewal.

In a video shared to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said “officers across the province are seeing many more vehicles now without proper registration.”

In February, the Ontario government announced an end to license plate renewal fees and a refund to drivers for the cost of renewal for the past two years.

Read more: Ontario scraps licence plate sticker renewal fees, offers refunds from March 2020 onward

The elimination of the sticker fee program was estimated  to cost the province $1.1 billion a year in revenue.

Trending Stories

However, the move did not end the requirement to renew licenses and ensure insurance premiums and any outstanding tolls or municipal fines are paid.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP said license renewal notices no longer automatically come in the mail, although drivers can sign up through Service Ontario online to receive digital reminders.

 

