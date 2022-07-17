Ontario police reminding drivers to renew license plates

Send this page to someone via email

Police are reminding drivers to renew license plates when they expire. It’s become more of a concern since the Ontario government scrapped the stickers and fees associated with renewal.

In a video shared to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said “officers across the province are seeing many more vehicles now without proper registration.”

In February, the Ontario government announced an end to license plate renewal fees and a refund to drivers for the cost of renewal for the past two years.

The elimination of the sticker fee program was estimated to cost the province $1.1 billion a year in revenue.

However, the move did not end the requirement to renew licenses and ensure insurance premiums and any outstanding tolls or municipal fines are paid.

OPP said license renewal notices no longer automatically come in the mail, although drivers can sign up through Service Ontario online to receive digital reminders.

You are still required to renew your vehicles registration, even though there is no fee and no sticker is required on your plate.

If you drive a passenger 🚙 or light commercial vehicle 🛻, motorcycle 🏍or moped 🛵you can renew online here⬇️https://t.co/QPfGMLJYMY @ONtransport pic.twitter.com/HZafEBH6os — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 14, 2022