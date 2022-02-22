Ontario scraps licence plate sticker renewal fees, offers refunds from March 2020 onward

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has announced it is ending licence plate renewal fees and sticker fees by March 13 and will refund the cost of stickers purchased over the past two years.

“We are eliminating licence plate renewal fees,” Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday morning. “And scrapping the requirement to have licence plate sticker for passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds.”

Ford said the government will also refund licence plate sticker fees for anyone who bought them from March 2020 onwards.

“This means over 7.5 million vehicle owners can expect a refund,” Ford said.

He said to get a refund, drivers will need to make sure the address on their licence is up to date by March 7 online or by phone with ServiceOntario at 1-888-333-0049.

Any outstanding tickets or fines must be paid for before receiving a refund.

Ontarians can expect to get a refund by the end of April via a cheque in the mail, Ford said.

Renewing a licence plate sticker would cost drivers $120 for the year in southern Ontario for passenger vehicles or $240 for two years. For those in northern Ontario, it would cost $60 for a year or $120 for two years.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the province in 2020, the government suspended renewal requirements for various documents and the licence plate sticker in an effort to prevent crowds at ServiceOntario.

Ford said licence plates will still need to be renewed but that it will be free with no sticker required.

No refunds will be given for the period of March 2020 to March 2022 for passenger, light-duty commercial vehicles, motorcycles or mopeds owned by a business, the government said.

The elimination of the sticker fee program will cost the province $1.1 billion a year in revenue. Ford said “we’re just putting that back into your pocket and its about affordability” in response to the revenue loss.

The move comes as the provincial election is set for June in Ontario.

— with files from Ryan Rocca & The Canadian Press