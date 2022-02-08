Ontario looking at possibly eliminating licence plate sticker renewal fee, source says

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is looking at possibly eliminating the licence plate sticker renewal fee, a move that may be announced in the coming months, a source told Global News.

The government source said Premier Doug Ford has been keen on the idea for some time.

Officials have been looking at options to eliminate the fee, though the how exactly it would be implemented is still unclear.

It’s not known if the sticker itself would be eliminated because it is used to register a vehicle and for insurance purposes, the source said.

The timeline for implementation is also not yet known, but the source said it appears an announcement will be made in the coming months — which would be just ahead of the June election.

Global News contacted the Ministry of Transportation for a comment on the possibility of the fee being eliminated.

Dakota Brasier, press secretary for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, would only say: “Our government is considering a number of options to cut costs for Ontarians.”

Other senior government sources didn’t comment further and pointed to the MTO statement.

For passenger vehicles, the licence plate sticker fee is $120 per year for those in southern Ontario and $60 per year for those in northern Ontario.

When the pandemic first hit the province in 2020, the government suspended renewal requirements for various documents and the licence plate sticker.

However, officials previously announced an end to that suspension and the stickers must now be renewed by Feb. 28.

