Leisureland Park closes after 25 years

What was once known as a community filled with motor homes, now has only a few. Only five more homes remain in Leisureland Park. For those residents it’s a challenging time that carries mixed emotions.

“Sad,” said Karen Fisher, Leisureland Park resident. ” I was here for 18 years and now I have to leave it.”

But the plan for Meewasin Valley Authority to take over the land was decided 25 years ago. Now that time is up and the organization is ready to begin restoring the land.

“The intent from the original owner was to make that sale to Meewasin,” said Andrea Lafond, Meewasin Valley Authority CEO.

Lafond said the organization understands that this is an emotional change but they are ready to align their mandate to conserve, develop, educate, and create long-term public access.

“We just completed a baseline inventory and we are going through a resource management plan,” said Lafond. “There are significant areas of ecological integrity that need restoration sooner rather than later.”

The area is known as the home of the little brown bat, currently at risk, woodpeckers, and saw-whet owls. It’s a piece of nature that Fisher will always remember was once her home.

“It hurts me to leave my home,” said Fisher. “Now that I’ve been here so long, memories, memories that’s what I’ve got now.”