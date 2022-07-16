Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Lifestyle

Armstrong Metalfest brings aggressive music to the North Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 9:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Armstrong Metalfest celebrates 12th annual heavy metal festival' Armstrong Metalfest celebrates 12th annual heavy metal festival
Heavy metal bands from Alberta, British Columbia and the U.S> are performing together at the Armstrong Metalfest this weekend. Sydney Morton popped into the mosh pit to see who is playing at the festival this year.

It’s a beautiful day to go inside and rock out to some heavy metal music.

Twenty-seven metal bands have converged in the North Okanagan for the 12th annual Armstrong Metalfest — two days of moshing in Hassen Arena at the IPE Fairgrounds.

Metal fans don’t just come for the music, organizers say. It’s more like a family reunion.

Read more: Music festival brings two days of psychedelic rock and local talent to Okanagan

“When people who love metal meet other people who are into metal, they just click really easy. It’s just a really easy way to meet new friends that feel like old friends right out of the gate,” said Jesse Valstar, Armstrong Metalfest co-founder.

850 metalheads are in attendance.

In the lineup there’s local talent like Eden Echo, Planet Killer, Kronikill, Naitaka and Pharm.

“Pharm is a progressive rock band. We like to have fun. We like it heavy but keep it fun and we do math, we do math on stage, it’s a bunch of nerd rock,” said Lucas Segall, lead singer and bassist of Pharm.

 

