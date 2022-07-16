Armstrong Metalfest brings aggressive music to the North Okanagan

It’s a beautiful day to go inside and rock out to some heavy metal music.
Twenty-seven metal bands have converged in the North Okanagan for the 12th annual Armstrong Metalfest — two days of moshing in Hassen Arena at the IPE Fairgrounds.
Metal fans don’t just come for the music, organizers say. It’s more like a family reunion.
“When people who love metal meet other people who are into metal, they just click really easy. It’s just a really easy way to meet new friends that feel like old friends right out of the gate,” said Jesse Valstar, Armstrong Metalfest co-founder.
850 metalheads are in attendance.
In the lineup there’s local talent like Eden Echo, Planet Killer, Kronikill, Naitaka and Pharm.
“Pharm is a progressive rock band. We like to have fun. We like it heavy but keep it fun and we do math, we do math on stage, it’s a bunch of nerd rock,” said Lucas Segall, lead singer and bassist of Pharm.
