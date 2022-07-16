3 people injured in hit and run outside Calgary bar

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were injured in a hit and run outside of a Calgary nightclub on Saturday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m. on July 16, a car was trying to exit the parking lot of Ranchman’s in southeast Calgary when it struck several people — three men in their 20s, 30s and 50s.

Police said the men were taken to Foothills Hospital with minor injuries.

Chuck driver Chris Ridsdale was one of the people injured in Saturday’s incident.

Stampede officials wouldn’t comment on the incident but did confirm Risdale has been replaced in the chuckwagon races Saturday night.

Global News has reached out to Ridsdale’s family for comment but had not heard back at the time of publishing.

Police said several bystanders were able to apprehend the driver at the scene of the incident and keep him there until officers arrived.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and is facing charges of impaired driving, police said. More serious charges may be pending.