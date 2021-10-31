2 people sent to hospital after Calgary hit and run: police

Two people were sent to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Calgary on Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to Richmond Road S.W. near Sarcee Trail at around 1:45 p.m. after reports of a multiple-vehicle crash.
EMS said two people were taken to hospital: a school-aged child with serious injuries and a male in his late teens with minor injuries.
Police said a suspect took off after the hit and run.
Westbound lanes of Richmond Road were closed at Sarcee Trail as officers investigated.
