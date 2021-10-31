Menu

Crime

2 people sent to hospital after Calgary hit and run: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 4:47 pm
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Richmond Road S.W. in Calgary on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Richmond Road S.W. in Calgary on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Global News

Two people were sent to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Calgary on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to Richmond Road S.W. near Sarcee Trail at around 1:45 p.m. after reports of a multiple-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Richmond Road S.W. in Calgary on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Richmond Road S.W. in Calgary on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Global News

EMS said two people were taken to hospital: a school-aged child with serious injuries and a male in his late teens with minor injuries.

Police said a suspect took off after the hit and run.

Westbound lanes of Richmond Road were closed at Sarcee Trail as officers investigated.

