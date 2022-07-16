Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Andrea Horwath tagontario ndp tagqueen's park tagPeter Tabuns tagToronto-Danforth tagOntario New Democrats tagNDP Leadership Contest tagOntario NDP leadership tagOntario Official Opposition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Politics

Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH ABOVE: In her concession speech in the Ontario provincial election on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she will be stepping down as party leader while celebrating the NDP’s position as the official opposition. “Tonight, it’s time for me to pass the torch, to pass the baton, to hand off the leadership of the NDP,” an emotional Horwath said. “I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride.” – Jun 2, 2022

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Read more: Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Trending Stories

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers