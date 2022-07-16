Ontario NDP to appoint new leader in early 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario NDP will select its next leader in the first week of March 2023, the party has confirmed.

Long-serving party leader Andrea Horwath, who oversaw four election campaigns, resigned on June 2 following Doug Ford’s successful re-election campaign.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigned on the same night, leaving two major Ontario political parties in need of new leaders.

Horwath was replaced, in the interim, by Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns. He will remain as interim leader until her successor is selected.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

“It’s an exciting time to be a New Democrat in Ontario,” Ontario NDP party president Janelle Brady said. “Our party is stronger than ever, and, in 2023, we’ll be electing not only the next leader of the NDP, but the next premier of Ontario.”

Leadership candidates have until December to register to run, the party said. The registration fee will total $55,000, with the first $5,000 required upfront.

To register, candidates will need signatures from 100 NDP party members, including a minimum of 20 signatures from four of six specific geographic areas.

At least 50 per cent of the signatures should be from women, the party said.

The leadership contest will run on a system of ranked ballots, with the winner requiring more than 50 per cent plus-one vote from all ballots cast

Two debates will be hosted in the run-up to the event, along with two official meet-and-greets.

— with files from The Canadian Press