Ontario NDP interim leader vows Doug Ford won’t get ‘free pass’

Premier Doug Ford won’t get a “free pass” from the Ontario NDP, according to the newly-appointed interim leader for the party who said cuts and privatization will serve as major flashpoints in the provincial legislature.

Peter Tabuns, who has represented the Toronto-Danforth riding since 2006, was approved as the interim leader on Tuesday by the NDP provincial council, officially ending Andrea Horwath‘s 12-year tenure as leader.

Tabuns said his primary focus as interim Official Opposition leader will be to “go after” the government in question period on a range of issues including the planned construction of Highway 413, long-term care, budgetary cuts and any efforts to introduce privatization in the education or health care sectors.

“Our caucus is re-energized and we’re committed to taking on the Ford government,” Tabuns said during his initial news conference at Queen’s Park as leader.

“There will be no free pass for the Ford government.”

While Tabuns will be tasked with leading the NDP’s 31-member caucus in the Ontario legislature, his secondary objective will be to keep the party afloat until a new leader can be elected.

While details of the race to replace Horwath haven’t been officially approved by the party, a draft copy of the proposed campaign rules were leaked on social media by NDP party members upset over the approvals process.

The draft copy, which would still be subject to debate and changes, lays out a $50,000 non-refundable buy-in fee for candidates looking to enter the leadership race.

NDP strategist Kim Wright, who has participated in previous party leadership races, said the party doesn’t need to drag out the process and could hold an election as early as this coming fall or in early 2023.

“As the only official party in the house, getting ready to showcase that we are a government in waiting, putting our own stamp on what does that look like, getting out there recruiting candidates — the new leader will need to have some runway to do that,” Wright said.

Wright said Marit Stiles, Catherine Fife, Michael Mantha and Joel Harden could be among the contenders for the leadership.

Tabuns, however, warned sitting caucus members that they may have to sit on the NDP back benches if they choose to enter the leadership race.

“I’m looking at past practice federally and provincially,” Tabuns said. “Typically if you’re a candidate you don’t also hold a critic portfolio.”