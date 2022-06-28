Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP name longtime Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 10:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
WATCH: Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying 'it’s time for me to pass the torch' – Jun 2, 2022

Ontario’s NDP has named longtime Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as its interim leader.

Tabuns thanked party members Tuesday for appointing him.

He said in a Twitter post that he appreciated members’ confidence and would fight for Ontarians.

Read more: Ontario NDP to recommend long-time MPP Peter Tabuns as interim leader: party source

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

Trending Stories

He replaces Andrea Horwath at the helm of the province’s Official Opposition party after she announced on election night that she would step down.

The NDP rose from third party to Official Opposition status between 2009 and 2018 under Horwath’s leadership, but their seat count diminished to 31 this election.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: Who could succeed Andrea Horwath as leader of the NDP?' Ontario Election 2022: Who could succeed Andrea Horwath as leader of the NDP?
Ontario Election 2022: Who could succeed Andrea Horwath as leader of the NDP? – Jun 2, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
