Fire marshal investigates house fires in Cobourg and Hamilton Township early Friday

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating fires in Cobourg and Hamilton Township that occurred within a span of four hours Friday morning.

The first fire broke out around 12:40 a.m. at an abandoned home on Dale Road in Hamilton Township just north of Cobourg. Hamilton Township firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Then, around 4 a.m., Cobourg Fire Department crews responded to reports of an Albert Street house engulfed in flames.

“We went into a defensive attack right away,” said Cobourg fire captain Chris Post, who added efforts were made to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent home.

He said the home was a “total write-off,” adding the home was vacant at the time firefighters arrived. The home was listed for sale.

As crews were battling that fire, Post said they were informed of another house fire on Ontario Street. Post said he deployed a crew from the Albert Street call to Ontario Street.

There, the crew found the rear of the home on fire, Post said. He contacted the neighbouring Port Hope and Alnwick/Halidmand Township fire departments to assist with the call.

That home was also advertised as for sale and was vacant at time.

The OFM was on Friday investigating all three fires, which have been deemed suspicious, Post said.

“They’ll do their investigation and we will assist them,” Post said.

No injuries were reported in either of the three fires.