Fire destroys abandoned home in Hamilton Township just north of Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No one was injured after a fire destroyed a home in Hamilton Township early Friday.

Around 12:40 a.m., township firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a fully involved structure fire on Dale Road, just west of Ontario Street in Hamilton Township, just a few kilometres north of Cobourg.

Read more: Fire destroys recently sold house in Port Hope

The glow of flames and smoke could be seen for kilometres. Crews began a defensive fire attack as the fire had spread throughout the structure.

Township firefighters say the home was abandoned.

Nearby neighbours woke up and saw the fire and ran to another nearby home to alert residents from a home approximately 100 feet away from the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

Dale Road was closed between Ontario and Burnham streets.

Mutual aid was received from the Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services along with the Alnwick/Haldimand Township Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.