Grand River Transit opens new maintenance facility in Waterloo

Grand River Transit’s giant new maintenance facility opened on Northfield Drive in Waterloo on Thursday.

The region says that as the transit agency has outgrown its other maintenance and storage facilities in Kitchener and Cambridge, the one on Northfield Drive will help with not only the overflow but also growth down the road as the area’s population is expected to grow by 50 per cent over the next few decades.

“Transit is at the heart of creating a livable community for everyone, providing access to employment, recreational opportunities, schools and destinations throughout the Region,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“This investment in our community will help grow sustainable transit in the Region of Waterloo as we plan to increase ridership and expand our network.”

The Northfield Drive Maintenance Facility is 305,000 square feet and can house 200 buses, including articulated ones.

It features 22 maintenance bays, two service lanes, two bus wash stations and office space for GRT staff.

The region says having the building in Waterloo will make operations more efficient as the buses will not have to travel as far as they begin and end their day.

It will also be able to hold charging stations for the first electric buses that arrive next year.